The People’s Choice Awards are taking place, and some of your favorite celebrities are in attendance wearing incredible outfits. It’s all going down at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and the red carpet was full of sheer dresses, bright colors, and big smiles. Check out some of the best-dressed that posed for photos below.
