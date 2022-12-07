Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Tonight was the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, and London’s Leicester Square was star-studded. Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the James Cameron saga looked incredible in a unique and detailed navy and black dress with a sheer skirt. The actress’s husband Marco Perego accompanied her on the red carpet, and they looked like couple goals. Check out the photos below, along with some of the other castmates.
