Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in purple gown for new Disney series

Catherine Zeta-Jones is busy, releasing multiple back-to-back projects. The actress, who recently starred in the successful Netflix series “Wednesday”, is back on the red carpet to premiere her new project.

Zeta-Jones stunned in a purple gown as she attended the premiere of her new series, “National Treasure: Edge of History.”

Zeta-Jones’ gown is designed by Ellie Saab and is shimmery, with a plunging neckline. It also has long sleeves with translucent pieces in the arms and legs, giving it a more revealing and edgy look.

Zeta-Jones wore her hair long and wavy and paired the look with some understated accessories, like sparkling earrings and some rings. She wore no necklaces, allowing the dress’s neckline to speak for itself.