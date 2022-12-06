Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in purple gown for new Disney series

Catherine Zeta-Jones is busy, releasing multiple back-to-back projects. The actress, who recently starred in the successful Netflix series “Wednesday”, is back on the red carpet to premiere her new project.
Zeta-Jones stunned in a purple gown as she attended the premiere of her new series, “National Treasure: Edge of History.”
Zeta-Jones’ gown is designed by Ellie Saab and is shimmery, with a plunging neckline. It also has long sleeves with translucent pieces in the arms and legs, giving it a more revealing and edgy look.
Zeta-Jones wore her hair long and wavy and paired the look with some understated accessories, like sparkling earrings and some rings. She wore no necklaces, allowing the dress’s neckline to speak for itself.
She was accompanied by her son, Dylan Douglas, 22, who wore a brown three-piece suit.
Zeta-Jones has had a busy month. She played Morticia Adams on the Netflix series “Wednesday,” which surpassed a record set by “Stranger Things,” one of Netflix’s most successful series and properties.
“National Treasure: Edge of History” is Disney+’s newest TV series, based on the franchise kickstarted by Nicolas Cage.
“When I heard they were going to revive the franchise, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Zeta-Jones said at D23. “I am a bit of treasure hunter myself. I couldn’t wait to dive into the action and mystery with this new fresh take.”
The new series provides a different take on the franchise, starring Lisette Olivera as a DREAMer in search of answers for her family, who ends up involved in a hunt to save a Pan-American treasure. “National Treasure: Edge of History” premieres on December 14 on Disney+.