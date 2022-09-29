Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”

©Getty Images



Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram: “I love our Princess of Wales”

The sweet photo of the Princess with a little girl named Charlotte Bunting was taken earlier this week during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to Swansea, Wales. The trip marked the royal couple’s first visit with their new titles. King Charles III bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales upon his eldest son and daughter-in-law the day after Queen Elizabeth passed away.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” Charles said in a speech on Sept. 9.

©WireImage



The Welsh actress shared a photo of the Princess from the royal’s recent visit to Wales

The monarch added, “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

William and Catherine traveled to Wales on Sept. 27 to meet different communities across the nation and to learn about the work of charitable organizations. Kensington Palace noted that the Prince and Princess “have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people.”