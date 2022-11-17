Zoe Saldaña reveals the worst part of transforming into her beloved Marvel role Gamora

Zoe Saldaña’s iconic role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy gave her unforgettable memories; however, it was the green paint that gave her a hard time while filming. According to the Dominican descent star she “wouldn’t be upset” if she didn’t have to transform into Gamora’s signature color after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,” Saldaña told Variety. “I miss Gamora, but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

Actress Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of Marvel’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy” at the Dolby Theatre on July 21, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Although Gamora’s color had more downs than ups for Saldaña, the actress said being Gamora has a special meaning for her and Marvel fans. “Every time that you know that 8-year-old or that dad and mom or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel. It makes me understand that younger audiences should stop being overlooked,” she shared. “They have feelings too, and if something impacts them, just because we consider it stupid or immature or cheeky, doesn’t mean it’s not special.”

Cosplayers as Gamora and Thanos pose during New York Comic Con at the Javits Center on October 05, 2019 in New York City.

Saldaña’s character will star in the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy installment, which is set to be released in May 2023.

Earlier this year, while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the actress took to social media to sharewith her legion of fans how she spends her free time in between takes. While wearing her Gamora costume, the artist shared funny Instagram reels about her strict diet, including tons of apples, blueberries, very on-brand green juices, and zero chocolates.

Although the videos are highly entertaining and her followers keept asking for more, Saldaña had to take down a post that, according to Marvel, had the potential to leak too much information.

The now-deleted Instagram publication showed Zoe, wearing a robe with green makeup and drinking mate (a traditional South American caffeine-rich infused drink) while going through what appeared to be the film’s scripts.