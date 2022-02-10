Zoe Saldana gets in trouble with Marvel for a now-deleted Instagram post

Zoe Saldana is filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and sharing with her legion of fans how she spends her free time in between takes. While wearing her Gamora costume, the Dominican descent actress shares funny Instagram reels about her strict diet, including tons of apples, blueberries, very on-brand green juices, and zero chocolates.

Although the videos are highly entertaining and her followers keep asking for more, Saldana had to take down a post that, according to Marvel, had the potential to leak too much information.

Actress Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of Marvel’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy” at the Dolby Theatre on July 21, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

The now-deleted Instagram publication showed Zoe, wearing a robe with green makeup and drinking mate (a traditional South American caffeine-rich infused drink) while going through what appeared to be the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scripts.

After the studio requested Saldana to delete the post, they allowed her to repost the video only if she covered the information in the binder. “Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security. Now that I covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s just focus on the Mate!!!!! #mate #gamora #bebe,” Zoe wrote.