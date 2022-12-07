John Leguizamo talks ‘Violent Night,’ reveals one naughty thing he did this year, and more

That’s awesome. And these are comedic characters, but there’s something very real about them. I mean, especially with how holidays can affect people.

I loved the movie from the get-go, being that it’s an anti-Christmas, Christmas movie, which is my favorite. Cause I don’t really like most Christmas movies, they’re a little too corny for me. But this one with the comedy, I mean, I think that was the beauty of it, was the comedy, it was so upfront, you know? And the action, even the action, even though it’s violent and gory, there’s a lot of humor in that as well. There are moments that you’re screaming and laughing at the same time. I think Tommy Wirkola’s a genius director in the way he was able to weave these disparate tones together of emotion and feeling. Cause I feel like the message does hit you hard at the end. That, you know, we gotta believe, you gotta believe in something. Whatever it is that you wanna believe, you gotta believe in something to get you through the day.