Katie Holmes has become a synonym for style. The Dawson’s Creek actress-turned-director’s fashion sense has made her the latest “it girl”, and her wardrobe staples are a daily inspiration to many women.

From her dazzling looks on the red carpets to her flawless street style, it’s no wonder the 43-year-old has been featured in almost all the top fashion publications from Vogue to Glamour. She is establishing herself as a style icon not only with her style choices but also by being a part of the industry, attending runway shows, hanging out with designers and embracing everything from the fashion world.

In 2022, the famous New Yorker had innumerable fashion moments where she stole the night with the classiest, most sophisticated yet modern, edgy outfits. She wowed us with all the outfits she wore. From her 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards gorgeous Jonathan Simkha dress (made with crystals), the sleek black skin-tight hooded dress by Tom Ford she wore to his NYFW show, to the unique and striking white crocheted outfit she wore to the premiere of her new film “Alone Together.”

Every time Katie stepped out, she exuded elegance, and this gallery proves it. Scroll down to see our picks for her top fashion moments of 2022!