Katie Holmes shows her edgy side in black skin-tight dress and blunt bangs at New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes is showing her edgy side. The 43-year-old Hollywood star had all eyes on her during New York Fashion Week, attending the Tom Ford show with a stunning and chic look.

The actress and director wore a black hooded tight-skin dress, accessorized with gold open-toe heels, and a black clutch.

Katie was photographed arriving at the event, posing for the cameras and showing her look. She also had blunt bangs and a nose ring, putting all the focus on her face, as the gown accentuated her figure.

The fan-favorite star has been having fun during NYFW, recently attending an event this past Sunday, wearing a maroon dress paired with crumpled thigh-high boots.

Katie wore a dress that clung to her chest and was loose around the hips, highlighting different shades of maroon, giving her look an edgy, elegant, and casual style, accessorized with simple jewelry and loose hair with a few curls.

Another Hollywood star getting all the attention at NYFW is Anne Hathaway, who was spotted recreating her iconic character Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Fans of the popular 2006 film immediately noticed the similarities between Anne and Andy, with the actress rocking the same brunette bangs and wearing a black turtleneck, paired with a brown skirt and a knee-length jacket.

But it was only until Anne sat front row at the fashion show and next to Anna Wintour herself, that the internet started going crazy and sharing their excitement to see her channel the popular film and role in the storyline.