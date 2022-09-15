Anne Hathaway recreates iconic character from ‘Devil Wears Prada’ at NYFW show

Anne Hathaway is channeling one of her most iconic characters. The Hollywood star was spotted at New York Fashion Week, attending the Michael Kors show, and recreating Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Fans of the popular 2006 film immediately noticed the similarities between Anne and Andy, with the actress rocking the same brunette bangs and wearing a black turtleneck, paired with a brown skirt and a knee-length jacket.

©20TH Century Fox





The character wears a similar outfit during the last scene of the movie, after rejecting Miranda Priestley’s offer, played by Meryl Streep, and inspired by the longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Many online users took to social media to point out the reference, “Anne Hathaway doing the same gesture as her character Andy Sachs” with a side-by-side video of Hathaway doing the same hair fix in the movie,” one person said, while someone else wrote, “She’s so iconic for this.”

But it was only until Anne sat front row at the fashion show and next to Anna Wintour herself, that the internet started going crazy and sharing their excitement to see her channel the popular film and role in the storyline.

There is no doubt that Anne is one of the most talented stars in the industry, but she has also become a fashion icon throughout her career, most recently turning heads with her looks during her latest press tour for her series ‘WeCrashed.’