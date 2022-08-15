Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III go on date in matching outfits

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III wore matching outfits for their date. The couple was spotted out in New York City this weekend, wearing similar shades of green.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes and Wooten were spotted out on a date.

Holmes and Wooten were photographed out in the city wearing green pants and a dark button up. While the color palettes were nearly identical, there were some subtle differences in each outfit.

©GrosbyGroup



The two wore matching outfits.

Holmes wore a short black button-up that showed some midriff while Wooten had on a white shirt underneath his button-up. Both wore black shoes and had their face masks on.

Holmes and Wooten have been dating for some time now, being first spotted out in the Spring, while they were on a walk through Central Park. The couple was photographed kissing and spending the day with Holmes’ mother, visiting the Guggenheim Museum and showing that their relationship is serious. Since, the couple has been spotted out in the city and attending a variety of events and red carpets together.

Last month, Holmes premiered her new film, “Alone Together,” which she wrote, starred and directed. She was accompanied by Wooten to the premiere. The film was made throughout the pandemic, a challenge that Holmes took on on her own. “It was hard work,“ she said of the experience. “But I had a great team around me that really helped.”