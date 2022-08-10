Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III wearing a bohemian chic look.
The 43-year-old wore the halter over a long black skirt and wore blue ballerina flats and a large brown leather bag to complete the outfit. Wooten looked casual but hip in khaki pants, a light beige shirt and sneakers.
Katie of course shares 16-year-old Suri with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. It seems like her sense of style has rubbed off on the teenager as she was spotted in a similar Coachella-approved look last week while out with a friend.
While Suri, who made her singing debut in Homes’ Alone Together, is seemingly single, Katie has looked happier than ever with her musical boyfriend. They were first spotted packing on the PDA on April 28th, and it’s her first public relationship since she and restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. split last year in August.
A source told PEOPLE in April, “He’s an amazing guy, very kind, super talented, and just an all-around cool guy.” “He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come,” the insider added. It’s also been reported that he and Suri have already met.
Wooten III isn’t super active on social media but he often shares his accomplishments. At the beginning of July, he shredded with Carly Rae Jepsen for a live performance and you can see him showing off his pink overalls and dance moves in a clip he shared on Instagram.