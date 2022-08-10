Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III wearing a bohemian chic look.

The 43-year-old wore the halter over a long black skirt and wore blue ballerina flats and a large brown leather bag to complete the outfit. Wooten looked casual but hip in khaki pants, a light beige shirt and sneakers.

Katie of course shares 16-year-old Suri with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. It seems like her sense of style has rubbed off on the teenager as she was spotted in a similar Coachella-approved look last week while out with a friend.

