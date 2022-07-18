Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise go out for dinner in London

Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise are great friends, but the real test is when one of them goes as the third wheel during a dinner date. Recently the Top Gun actor was captured, accompanying the Mexican star and her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

The 60-year-old Golden Globe winner, and Suri Cruise’s dad, grabbed dinner with the couple in a London restaurant on Friday, July 15.

The outing comes after Cruise’s success in the sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, outperforming Titanic. “It’s rare to get the special kind of alchemy that creates a true event film, and we have been absolutely blown away by the global response,” Brian Robbins, Paramount Pictures‘ president and CEO, stated.

The actor recently shared his excitement with fans at the Cannes Film Festival. I make these movies for all of you. I’m of you in ever meeting, in every moment,” he stated, describing it as “An incredible evening and an incredible time,” and sharing his happiness “to see everyone’s faces. It’s been 36 years since Top Gun and we had to hold this for two years because of the pandemic.”

As for Salma, Cruise is not the only celebrity friend she catches up with while in London. The actress recently stepped out with Angelina Jolie alongside Zahara, Vivienne, and Paloma Valentina.

Angelina, who is also directing Hayek and Demián Bichir in the new film, Without Blood, continued exploring Italy’s capital with her kids. The crew went to Campo De Fiori, where they visited a spice stall and bought kitchen utensils, pasta, and custom jewelry.