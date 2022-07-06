Watch the trailer of Katie Holmes’ pandemic romcom

Katie Holmes’ “Alone Together” has a release date.

The film, which premiered last month at Tribecca Film Festival, has released a short and sweet trailer, which shows a bit of what viewers can expect.

“Alone Together” follows two people involved in relationships of their own, accidentally booking the same Airbnb and being forced to spend the early months of the pandemic together in isolation. “With no other option, newfound frenemies strike a deal to share the rental armed with plenty of wine to ride out their stay,” reads the film’s official synopsis. “As time goes on, these two polar opposites find common ground bonding over shared goals, ambitions and, of course, relationships.”

The film co-stars Jim Sturgess, Melissa Leo, Zosia Mamet, and Holmes frequent collaborator Derek Luke, bringing the two together since their film “Pieces of April,” released in 2003. Luke and Holmes are also working together on her upcoming feature, “Rare Objects,” which she also directs and adapted to the screen.

“Alone Together” marks Holmes’ second directing effort. She previously directed “All We Had,” released in 2016. “It was hard work,“ said Holmes of the experience in an interview with People Magazine. ”But I had a great team around me that really helped.“

“Alone Together” premieres in theaters July 22nd and will be available digitally on July 29th.