Katie Holmes wows in a colorful dress at New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes looked the part at a New York Fashion Week event this Sunday. The actress and director wore a maroon dress that she paired with some stylish boots, making an impression at the star studded event.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes at New York Fashion Week.

Holmes wore a dress that clung to her chest and was loose around the hips, highlighting different shades of maroon. She paired the outfit with some black high boots, giving her look an edgy, elegant, and casual style. She paired it all with simple jewelry and wore her hair loose with a few curls.

Holmes’ makeup also matched her outfit, wearing some striking eye shadow but otherwise reinforcing the intended simple and bohemian style.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes’ outfit was perfect for the beginning of Fall.

Holmes attended the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week. The event showed off the 2023 Spring/Summer collection, where other guests belonging to a variety of industries showed off a amazing looks, with many evoking floral and maroon motifs due to the incoming Fall season.

This year’s New York Fashion Week kicked off last week and will end on Wednesday, September 14th. New York Fashion Week is one of the most prestigious events in the world, bringing to the city hundreds of celebrities for over 100 different event that highlight next year’s fashion.

Holmes is an established fashion icon, someone associated with Fall looks and one of the highlights at Fashion Week events, particularly those that are hosted in New York, where she lives and spends the majority of her time. This year, Holmes has been busy with a variety of projects, directing different films and releasing “Alone Together,” a movie that she wrote, directed and starred in. It premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and co-starred Jim Sturgess, Melissa Leo and more.