Katie Holmes rocks cropped low-rise ‘90s baggy jeans

Katie Holmes is still staying safe with a mask and looking effortlessly cute in the process. The actress was spotted in New York after spending a few days in Paris, and she rocked a casual look wearing flip fops, low-rise cropped baggy jeans with a tucked-in pink tank top.

The 36-year-old carried a black grocery bag and her burgundy purse.

Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, who also loves baggy jeans, preferred method of transportation in New York seems to be walking, like most city goers.

The director is usually spotted hitting the city with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III. A couple of weeks ago, they were photographed in NYC wearing matching outfits while out on a date.

Wooten II and Holmes are both incredible artists, so you can only imagine their connection. The musician recently celebrated with her at the Alone Together, premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

