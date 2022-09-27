Jeans are some of the most common and no-fuss items in anyone’s wardrobe. In the case of Katie Holmes, the actress and director has an impressive roster of jeans, which she wears depending on the occasion.

Holmes spends most of her time in New York, where she’s spotted on frequent walks and on all manner of events. She loves jeans and has them for all sorts of situations, whether it’s a lowkey red carpet event or while carrying errands. Holmes always styles them correctly, resulting in looks that are relaxed and comfortable, yet always elegant and interesting.

Scroll down to have a look at some of her best denim moments: