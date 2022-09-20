Katie Holmes partners up with Jean-Georges for the Tin Building

Katie Holmes has long been a foodie. This year, she’s taking her love of all things culinary to the next level, partnering up with Jean-Georges’s latest project: the Tin Building.

Located in the Seaport on lower Manhattan, the Tin Building is a marketplace that has 6 restaurants, 6 counter-service eateries, a market, and more.

Holmes’s post shows her wearing an orange top with some jeans, as she’s surrounded by a variety of products from the Tin Building. “Introducing New York’s most anticipated new opening—the Tin Building by Jean-Georges. Deliciousness starts here,” she wrote. Her photo is the first glimpse of the Tin Building’s brand campaign, which will likely have a variety of exciting promotions at its disposal.

The Tin Building hopes to quickly earn as much success as other marketplaces around the city. According to Time Out, the Tin Building has a variety of things working in its favor aside from the fact that it’s helmed by the super successful chef Jean-Georges. The space is located in a landmark location, one that opened in 1907 and has survived Hurricane Sandy. The place has a candy store and a stadium license, meaning that while there are bars in it, patrons are allowed to buy a drink and consume it as they peruse the entire venue.