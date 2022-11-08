Katie Holmes wears a dress made out of crystals at the CFDAs

Katie Holmes adds another red carpet stunner to her already impressive lineup of fashion moments. The actress, writer, and director attended the CFDA Awards in a stunning dress made out of crystals.
Katie Holmes secures a role in the upcoming off-Broadway show ‘The Wanderers’
Katie Holmes’s all-leather outfit is fall’s latest must-have!
The dress looks like a modern take on a ‘20s flapper dress. It’s long and drapey, having a loose fringe that resulted in something modern and sexy, but also classical and elegant.
Holmes paired the look with some jewelry – a silver bracelet, a ring, and some earrings – and wore her hair in a tight bun. She had on some striking makeup, highlighting dark eyes and dark lips. She had open toed heels that showed off a red pedicure.
She attended the event accompanied by her friend, the designer Jonathan Simkhai, who also crafted her dress.
The CFDA Awards (Council of Fashion Designers of America) are known as the Oscars of Fashion, with models, designers and actors pulling out their best looks for the occasion. This year numerous designers were nominated for top prizes, including Christopher John Rogers, Catherine Holstein, Peter Do, Gabriela Hearst, and more.