Katie Holmes wears a dress made out of crystals at the CFDAs

Katie Holmes adds another red carpet stunner to her already impressive lineup of fashion moments. The actress, writer, and director attended the CFDA Awards in a stunning dress made out of crystals.

Holmes’ dress was the right mix of classical and modern

The dress looks like a modern take on a ‘20s flapper dress. It’s long and drapey, having a loose fringe that resulted in something modern and sexy, but also classical and elegant.

She wore a make up palette that emphasized her lips and eyes

Holmes paired the look with some jewelry – a silver bracelet, a ring, and some earrings – and wore her hair in a tight bun. She had on some striking makeup, highlighting dark eyes and dark lips. She had open toed heels that showed off a red pedicure.

She attended the event accompanied by her friend, the designer Jonathan Simkhai, who also crafted her dress.