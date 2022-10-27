Katie Holmes secures a role in the upcoming off-Broadway show ‘The Wanderers’

Katie Holmes is back to acting as she has been chosen to star in The Wanderers, a new play by the Roundabout Theatre Company. According to Deadline, beginning February 16, 2023, fans will be able to enjoy the show at the Laura Pels Theater in New York City.

The publication also informed that the play tells the story of Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli, who are newly married and follow the laws of the Torah to know what will happen in their future.

©GettyImages



Katie Holmes attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France.

Contrary to “secular Jew Abe who is a famous novelist who believes he can write his future…until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. The play begs the question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?”

This is not the first time Holmes is on Broadway. The actress debuted in 2008 in the revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, starring alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson, and Becky Ann Baker. She also appeared in Theresa Rebeck’s Dead Accounts in 2012, as reported by the outlet.

Would she return to the tv?

During summer, the actress, known for her role on “Dawson’s Creek” as Joey Potter, spoke about the possibility of starring in a reboot of the series. In an interview with Screen Rant, Holmes gently shut down all speculation. “No,” she said with a laugh. “I’m so grateful for that experience. We’ve definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.”

Holmes said that all of her castmates, which include James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson, agree with her. “I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age?,” she said. “We all decided we don’t actually.”