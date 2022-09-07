Lea Michele cries tears of joy after first emotional performance of ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele is enjoying her Broadway success! The ‘Glee’ star received multiple standing ovations Tuesday night, as the audience was absolutely thrilled to see the actress at her first performance of ‘Funny Girl.’

Performing at August Wilson Theater in New York City, Lea’s celebrity friends were also in the audience, including Jonathan Groff, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace, Ryan Murphy, Harvery Fierstein, Drew Barrymore, among others.

The first standing ovation happened before she even said a word, with a total of four standing ovations, even before the end of Act 1, including after her performance of ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ and during Act 2 of the show.

Attendees were excited to comment on Lea’s display of talent on stage, with Fierstein declaring that he “haven’t had a night like this in the theater in years.” Another person said, “She’s the greatest star alright,” while someone else commented, “I’m going to need to come back this Friday and see it again.”

Lea was spotted waving at her friend Jonathan Groff in the audience at the end of the show, getting emotional after noticing the joy of the audience. She had previously said she was excited to perform for her friends and family during the first show.

“I have all of my people. It’s wonderful,” she admitted. “Everyone is so incredibly supportive,” Lea said. “I mean, literally, it’s just a constant support for all of us.”