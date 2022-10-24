Lea Michele and Emma Roberts reunite on Broadway: ‘The greatest friend a girl could ask for’

Lea Michele and Emma Roberts shared a sweet moment on Broadway. The ‘American Horror Story’ star decided to visit her friend and former co-star, attending one of the ‘Funny Girl’ shows over the weekend.

“The smiles say it all. I love you so much Emma Roberts. Thank you for being the greatest friend a girl could ask for,” Lea wrote on Instagram, adding heart emojis and sharing a photo on stage with the actress. Emma responded, “Love you!” in the comment section.

The pair previously worked together in Ryan Murphy’s series ‘Scream Queens,’ and it seems they went on to build a special friendship, as they were all smiles during their reunion on Broadway.

Fans of the two stars were thrilled to see their interaction. “CHANEL NUMBER 1 AND CHANEL NUMBER 6,” one person wrote, referring to their characters on ‘Scream Queens,’ while someone else commented, “THE REAL SCREAM QUEENS,” adding, “Such a talented duo.”

Many other celebrities have decided to watch Lea’s performance in ‘Funny Girl,’ including Olivia Rodrigo, who decided to make a trip to New York City, and posed with Lea backstage.

©Lea Michele on Instagram





“This beautiful girl came to see Funny Girl last night, loved seeing you Olivia Rodrigo absolutely adore you!” Lea wrote, adding some heart emojis. Olivia also commented on the post, ”LOVE U! U WERE INCREDIBLE!!!!”

The two actresses have a lot in common, with Lea being catapulted into fame after starring in six seasons of Glee, while Olivia started her career in Disney’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which shares many similarities, including musical numbers and a similar television format.