Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off ‘Madame Web’

The cast for the highly anticipated Spider-Man spin-off ‘Madame Web’ is getting more interesting by the minute! Now that Emma Roberts is joining Dakota Johnson, and ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney in the Sony Marvel project. Making this her first Marvel project, and getting fans excited about her upcoming role.

The ‘Scream Queens’ star was announced as the latest addition to the star-studded cast, starring Johnson as the main character in the film, however no details about Emma’s character or Sydney’s role have been revealed.

“In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web,” Deadline reports, “Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. For that reason, sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else.”

Inside sources have revealed that Madame Web will use her psychic sensory powers, making her a similar version of Doctor Strange, and making fans excited to watch Dakota as a new superhero.

Sony is known for giving fans exactly what they want, recently with the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which achieved $1.85 billion in worldwide sales, and ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ with 500 million around the world.

It seems Emma is also thrilled to be back on the big screen, as she already finished filming ‘Maybe I Do’ starring alongisde Richard Gere, Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon, and she was also involved in the production of the popular Netflix series ‘First Kill.’