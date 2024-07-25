Pedro Pascal poses with the cast of 'Fantastic Four': First look

The cast of The Fantastic Four is currently filming the highly anticipated movie, and it seems things are going right on schedule, as Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards, is sharing his excitement to be sharing the screen with the rest of the stars.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the cast of the movie includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Other actors attached to the project are Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Julia Garner.

Pedro took to social media to share a photo with the cast. The actors were all smiles posing for a selfie, with Pedro seemingly hinting at more than one installment. “Our first mission together," he wrote on Instagram. Production is in full swing, as it was scheduled to start by the end of July.

Details about the storyline have yet to be revealed, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shared some interesting facts about the upcoming film. “There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image,” he explained on 'The Official Marvel Podcast.'

'Feige continued; “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the ‘60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say."

“There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films,” Joseph Quinn said to EW during a recent interview. “That felt very compelling to me. And again, going back to who’s involved, Matt [Shakman], of course, the director, I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I’ve read it, and the script is brilliant. It’s really brilliant. I’m delighted to have this opportunity.”