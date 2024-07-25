Rosalía stuns in perfect color pairing look at the Dior Party in Paris

Rosalía made a jaw-dropping appearance at a Dior party in Paris, again proving why she's a modern fashion icon. The Grammy-winning artist arrived in a stunning ensemble that effortlessly blended elegance with contemporary chic, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and fans.

© The Grosby Group Rosalía chose a one-shoulder navy floor-length asymmetrical top that highlighted her unique sense of style. The top's dramatic design featured an exquisite drape that added a touch of sophistication and movement, setting her apart from the crowd. She paired this striking top with sleek black pants, creating a balanced and contemporary look that emphasized her impeccable fashion sense.



© The Grosby Group To complement her outfit, Rosalía opted for black pointy-toe shoes, a classic choice that added a touch of timeless elegance to her ensemble. Her accessories were equally noteworthy. She carried a beaded purse, a delicate and intricate piece that added a hint of glamour and texture to her look. This accessory choice showcased her attention to detail and ability to blend different elements to create a cohesive outfit seamlessly.



© The Grosby Group Rosalía's beauty look for the evening was understated yet stunning. She let her hair down in loose waves, a natural and effortless style that perfectly complemented her dramatic outfit. Her makeup was kept neutral, highlighting her natural beauty and allowing her ensemble to take center stage. The subtle makeup enhanced her features without overpowering her look, striking the perfect balance between elegance and simplicity.



As she exited the Dior party, Rosalía warmly greeted her fans, showcasing her down-to-earth personality despite her superstar status.

Rosalía at the Paris Summer Olympics



The Spanish singer has been celebrating this year's Paris Summer Olympics for the past couple of days. Celebrities will welcome athletes in a luxurious festivity called the Prelude to the Olympics. The event is hosted by Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, and more notorious personalities in the fashion world. The festivities' co-hosts are equally stunning, with a list that includes names like Rosalia, Serena Williams, Charlize Theron, and more.

These celebrities will attend the event, which will be hosted on the eve of the games' Opening Ceremony. According to Vogue, the guest list will be comprised of celebrities, athletes, and notorious personalities who'll enjoy a celebration at the Foundation Louis Vuitton. The occasion is meant to celebrate sports and provide some fun to guests, featuring food by Michelin-star chef Jean Imbert, cocktails by Moët Hennessy, and entertainment in the form of interactive installations and sports like table tennis, archery, foosball, and more.