Rosalía stuns in perfect color pairing look at the Dior Party in Paris

Rosalía made a jaw-dropping appearance at a Dior party in Paris, again proving why she's a modern fashion icon. The Grammy-winning artist arrived in a stunning ensemble that effortlessly blended elegance with contemporary chic, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and fans.
As she exited the Dior party, Rosalía warmly greeted her fans, showcasing her down-to-earth personality despite her superstar status.
Rosalía at the Paris Summer Olympics
The Spanish singer has been celebrating this year's Paris Summer Olympics for the past couple of days. Celebrities will welcome athletes in a luxurious festivity called the Prelude to the Olympics. The event is hosted by Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, and more notorious personalities in the fashion world. The festivities' co-hosts are equally stunning, with a list that includes names like Rosalia, Serena Williams, Charlize Theron, and more.
These celebrities will attend the event, which will be hosted on the eve of the games' Opening Ceremony. According to Vogue, the guest list will be comprised of celebrities, athletes, and notorious personalities who'll enjoy a celebration at the Foundation Louis Vuitton. The occasion is meant to celebrate sports and provide some fun to guests, featuring food by Michelin-star chef Jean Imbert, cocktails by Moët Hennessy, and entertainment in the form of interactive installations and sports like table tennis, archery, foosball, and more.