Rosalia, Serena Williams, and more to co-host the Prelude to the Olympics party

To celebrate this year's Paris Summer Olympics, athletes will be welcomed by celebrities in a luxurious festivity. Called the Prelude to the Olympics, the event is being hosted by Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, and more notorious personalities in the fashion world. The festivities' co-hosts are equally stunning, with a list that includes names like Rosalia, Serena Williams, Charlize Theron, and more.

© GettyImages Rosalia and Kylie Jenner at Acne Studios' Fashion Show

These celebrities will be in attendance at the event, which will be hosted on the eve of the games' Opening Ceremony. According to Vogue, the guest list will be made up of celebrities, athletes, and notorious personalities, who'll get to enjoy a celebration at the Foundation Louis Vuitton. The occasion is meant to celebrate sports and provide some fun to guests, featuring food by Michelin-star chef Jean Imbert, cocktails by Moët Hennessy, and entertainment in the form of interactive installations and sports like table tennis, archery, foosball, and more.

"The Olympics are a celebration of diversity, humanity, and creativity—all of which bring us closer together as one human race," said Pharrell. "The Olympics are a humbling reminder that there is so much more that unites us than divides us. There is so much beauty in sport, and we will be celebrating this joyous time in a very special way.

© Getty Images Serena Williams at the Met Gala

More details about the Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics will kick off this July 24, with the opening ceremony beginning July 26th. The intro ceremony, one of the most exciting events of the whole program, has planned to have 10,000 athletes parading on 90 boats on the Seine River. The ceremony is expected to last four hours and will be held at sunset.

The Olympics are scheduled to run through August 11th, having competitions in the fields of archery, basketball, swimming, volleyball, boxing, cycling, equestrian, golf, tennis, gymnastics, and much more. The most popular events will air on NBC in the mornings and afternoons. Other channels that will also be showing Olympics content include USA Network, E!, CNBC, and more.