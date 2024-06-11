Rosalía’s mambo track ‘Despechá’ reaches one billion streams

In a remarkable milestone for Spanish-language music, Rosalía’s “Despechá” surpassed one billion streams on Spotify on Sunday, June 9. This achievement makes her the first Spanish artist to reach this landmark with a solo song. The artist shared the celebratory news on her Instagram account, expressing her gratitude to her fans.

“I just found out that ‘Despechá’ already has 1 BILLION plays and the culprits are all of you,” Rosalía wrote. “Thank you for having listened to it and danced to it and enjoyed it so many times!!!! Hopefully life will allow me to share many more songs.”

The vibrant and infectious track, known for its catchy lyrics, has resonated with listeners worldwide. The song’s popularity reflects the artist’s unique talent and the growing international appeal of Spanish-language music.

The achievement with “Despechá” is noteworthy for its impressive stream count and its distinction as a solo effort. While Spanish rapper Quevedo has also reached a similar milestone, his success came through a collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap on “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52.” As reported by Billboard, this collaborative track has amassed nearly 1.7 billion streams, showcasing the combined strength of both artists.

Since her debut, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of flamenco and Latin pop, blending traditional Spanish sounds with contemporary influences. Her discography includes three studio albums: the critically acclaimed “El Mal Querer” (2018), the innovative “Motomami” (2022), and a joint EP with ex-Rauw Alejandro, “RR” (2023).

In her recent social media posts, Rosalía has teased that she is working on a new album, promising fans that “the wait will be worth it.” This announcement has sparked excitement and anticipation among her followers, who are eager to see what new artistic directions she will explore next.

Rosalía’s achievement with “Despechá” marks a significant moment in Spanish music history. As the first Spanish solo artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify, she continues to break barriers and set new standards.