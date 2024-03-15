Rosalía and Alejandro Sanz join forces with Manuel Alejandro for a musical masterpiece

In a collaboration set to shake the Spanish music scene to its core, two titans of the industry, Rosalía and Alejandro Sanz, have joined forces to create a song together. But this isn’t just any collaboration; it’s a venture infused with emotion, depth, and a touch of legendary craftsmanship. To bring their musical vision to life, they have enlisted Manuel Alejandro, the revered composer who has left an indelible mark on Spanish music for decades.

At 92, Manuel Alejandro stands as a paragon of musical excellence with a career spanning generations. His ability to craft poignant melodies and heartfelt lyrics has earned him a place among the greatest in Spanish music history. And now, he’s taken up the challenge of composing a song that unites two of the most influential voices of contemporary Spanish music.

Honoree Alejandro Sanz (L) and Rosalia onstage during the 2017 Person of the Year Gala honoring Alejandro Sanz at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As Los 40 informed, the genesis of this collaboration began with a simple request made by Alejandro Sanz himself. Accompanied by Rosalía, he approached Manuel Alejandro during the Christmas season. What transpired was the beginning of a creative journey that promises to yield something genuinely extraordinary.

In a recent interview with Aimar Bretos on Hora 25, Manuel Alejandro provided a tantalizing glimpse into the theme of the upcoming song. With Alejandro Sanz and Rosalía having recently undergone significant personal transitions, the song seems poised to explore the emotional landscape of these transformative moments.

The composer revealed that the song will serve as a dialogue between the two artists, offering a unique glimpse into their inner worlds. “Well, the lyrics speak perfectly of the moment that Alejandro Sanz and Rosalía are experiencing,” says Manuel.

Composer Manuel Alejandro poses for Europa Press on February 8, 2024, in Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain. Manuel Alejandro achieved success in the 1960s as the author of some of singer Raphael’s songs, including ‘Yo soy aquel’ and ‘Cierro mis ojos’

This collaboration represents yet another chapter in Manuel Alejandro’s storied career, which has seen him work with some of the greatest names in Spanish music. From Rocío Jurado to Julio Iglesias, his compositions have left an indelible mark on listeners‘ hearts, evoking emotions that transcend language and culture.