Bad Bunny honors Puerto Rico and Hurricane Maria's victims with powerful new song 'Una Velita'

Bad Bunny will never forget the devastating tragedy caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and he doesn't want the world to forget either. It has been seven years, but the Puerto Rican global sensation is revisiting the pain with his surprise song "Una Velita" (A Little Candle). In "Una "Velita," the singer recalls the tragic moments during the natural disaster while highlighting what has happened on the island politically and socially.

The Spanish-language song includes lyrics such as: "Hey, 'it's starting to rain, it's going to happen again / A storm is coming, a storm is coming / 'It's starting to rain, it's going to happen again / A storm is coming, who is going to save us?"

© NBC / Getty Images Musical Guest Bad Bunny performs "Estamos Bien" on September 26, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

In September 2017, when tropical cyclone category 4 hit Puerto Rico with winds of 250 kilometers per hour, thousands of people on the island died, others lived in terror, and many more spent weeks in the dark. Bad Bunny's "Una Velita" is a call to action instead of a tune written to win a Latin Grammy.

The hurricane significantly impacted Puerto Rico, and the singer still lives with the pain of knowing his people suffered. "Una Velita" is Bad Bunny’s return since his hit album "Nadie sabe lo que va a pasará mañana," released in 2023. The song also comes hours after The Washington Post published a piece wondering what would happen if Bad Bunny endorsed a political candidate in the United States during the 2024 election.

© Johnny Nunez Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny pose during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is the most prominent Latino artist at the moment. According to experts, it would change the game if he followed in Michelle Obama's, Taylor Swift's, and Oprah's footsteps and endorsed Kamala Harris."That would be like a Thanos-level event," said Kristian Ramos, a Democratic consultant, referring to the power of Bad Bunny. "Like a snap," he said. "That's a game-over moment."

It is important to highlight that Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico while Donald Trump was the president of the United States. Latino stars who have endorsed the Trump 2024 campaign include Anuel and Nicky Jam.

Putting Puerto Rico First

During a recent podcast interview with Puerto Rican YouTuber El Tony Pregunta, Bad Bunny shed tears as he opened up about issues that deeply affect his homeland and life. The singer of "Tití Me Preguntó" assured the host that his heart lies firmly with Puerto Rico. "I do not have any agenda of wanting to be the most. I really care about Puerto Rico," he said. "Go out and give everything for myself, but also to always represent. Knowing that there are people all over the world—in Japan, in Germany—who know Puerto Rico for my music, for that of other artists, for salsa, for our culture, for our people."

Bad Bunny's commitment to his homeland is evident in everything he does. According to Billboard, the Most Wanted Tour grossed over $200 million and sold over 700,000 tickets in 30 concerts. Benito held three shows at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan.

During the podcast, Bad Bunny also expressed his dissatisfaction with the current political situation. "The Puerto Rican does not deserve this," he said, referencing the unstable electrical power system, deteriorating roads, and poorly managed schools. The artist emphasized the significance of civic engagement by highlighting the pivotal role of voting, particularly among the youth. "Going to vote is very important, especially when you are young. Deciding the future of the country where we live, where we grew up. Don't let others decide it," he urged.