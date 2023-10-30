Rafael Nadal posts about hurricane in Acapulco; ‘Sad to see destruction in a place I played’

Rafael Nadal is sending positive message to Mexicans following the hurricane that affected Acapulco. He shared a message on his Instagram, showing images of the devastation that plagued the courts at the Mexican Open and wrote a message of support.

The images show some of the locations that were affected by hurricane Otis, with Nadal sharing before and after looks for greater impact. “Saddened by watching the images of the destruction of Hurricane Otis in the place where I played so many times,” he wrote, adding a hashtag of Acapulco and sending strenght to the residents and all who were affected. The venue of the Mexican Open tournament appears to have been very affected by the storm, with photos shared online revealing a profound devastation that will take time to recover from.

The hurricane was a powerful category 5 storm, which struck the coast on October 25th, leaving the area in devastation. It’s resulted in the death of 27 people, with there being four people reported missing.

Oh my, the venue of the Acapulco Open suffered significant damage from what I could see in this brief clip... pic.twitter.com/YCstOYZB5y — Gaby S. (@gabyserrar) October 26, 2023

Nadal’s performance at the Mexican Open

Nadal has an extensive career in tennis, having played in Mexico on numerous occasions. As of this writing, Nadal was won four titles at the Mexican Open, winning his first in 2005, when he was a teenager. His most recent wins took place in 2013, 2020, and 2022.