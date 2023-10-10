Coco Gauff greets Mexican fans as she gets ready to play in the WTA Finals in Cancun

Coco Gauff will be visiting Mexico at the end of the month. The American tennis player recently announced she’d be participating in the WTA Finals, hosted in Cancun. These matches start on October 29th, running until November 5th.

Coco Gauff at the China Open

In a video shared earlier this week, Gauff revealed she’d be attending the tournament and encouraged her Mexican fans to come watch her play in person. “I’m excited to qualify to the WTA Finals in Cancun,” she says, listing the dates where people can watch her play. “I’m looking forward to playing in Cancun in front of all of my Mexican fans.”

Over the past month, Gauff played at the China Open and exited in the semi-final stage after experiencing a shoulder injury. Before that, she built a 16-match winning streak that was the best for any woman so far in the tennis season. Before that, she won the US Open, becoming the youngest player since Serena Williams to achieve this.

Gauff’s time in China

Over the course of the China Open, Coco Gauff looked like she was having a great time, immersing herself in the local culture. Gauff was received at the Beijing Captial International Airport with some flowers. “It’s been a huge summer for me and I’m excited to build on my US Open win and put in a really big finish to what’s been an amazing year,” she said of the competition. “We always love playing in front of the Chinese fans so I’m really looking forward to that.”

She participated in various cultural activities, like a tea tasting, and learning how to write some words in Chinese caligraphy.

