Coco Gauff discusses joyful US Open win and the tough road to get there: WATCH

Coco Gauff is soaking it all in. The 19 year old tennis player has just won her first Grand Slam. It’s a meaningful win, one that was achieved in her home turf of the US and that came after many years of hard work. Gauff’s win marks the first time in six years that an American has won the US Open and makes her the youngest American since Serena Williams in 1999 to take the title.

Coco Gauff with her parents and Al Roker

Gauff was featured on “The Today Show” wearing a bright yellow dress and looking happy, like she still can’t believe she won one of the most important trophies in tennis. “Even last night I was telling myself ‘You’re a Grand Slam champion.’ It doesn’t feel real at all,” she told Hoda Kobt and Savannah Guthrie.

When discussing the win itself, she said, “It felt like it hit all at once. Because I didn’t want to tell myself it was match point because I didn’t want to start shaking,” she said. “I was a little bit shocked and I couldn’t breathe either.” Gauff claims that she’s experienced a lot of growth and maturity over the past year, one that saw her face an upset loss at Wimbledon and forced her to bring in two new coaches to work harder on her forehand and on managing the pressure of playing. “It was more joy than relief,” she said, summing up her win.

Coco Gauff’s fashion sense

Aside from killing it on the tennis courts, Gauff has also become a style icon. “I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se,” she said in a recent interview.

Gauff holding her US Open trophy

Following her US Open win, Gauff had a chance to show off her bold fashion sense while wearing a ‘Barbiecore’-inspired outfit made out of a button up shirt and pants. The outfit was designed by Ganni and embodied the celebratory mood that the occasion deserved.

