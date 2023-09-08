Coco Gauff’s sweet message to Naomi Osaka at the US Open

Coco Gauff can be proud knowing she is advancing to the US Open finals. Following a delayed match on Thursday, September 7, against Karolina Mulchova, due to climate activists who used the event to protest, the 19-year-old advanced to the finals. In the stands watching the epic game was Naomi Osaka and her mom Tamaki.

Naomi Osaka and her mom Tamaki watched Coco advance to the finals

Following her triumphant win defeating tenth-seeded Muchova 6-4, 7-5, Gauff took the mic to answer a few questions. In the president’s box was Osaka, who has held the trophy before, winning her first US Open title in 2018 and again in 2020.

“I didn’t notice she was sitting here til now. Thanks for coming,“ Gauff said.



Coco Gauff to Naomi Osaka at the US Open:



"I didn't notice she was sitting here til now. Thanks for coming. Naomi, I remember the moment we had on this court 3 years ago. It meant a lot to me. So excited to have you back on tour.. Hopefully I get to meet your daughter."

Osaka played against Gauff in the third round of the 2019 US Open, with the Japanese star winning in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-0. The game garnered attention and was notable for the sportsmanship and respect shown by both women.

After the match, Osaka comforted Gauff, who was visibly upset. “Naomi, I remember the moment we had on this court three years ago. It meant a lot to me,” Guaff continued, reflecting on the moment.





US Open Tennis Tournament 2019

The 25-year-old, who welcomed her first child, a daughter Shai, in July, with Cordae, confirmed this week that she would be making her return to tennis in 2024. “So excited to have you back on tour,” Gauff said, adding, “Hopefully I get to meet your daughter. So thank you so much for coming, and hi to your mom too.”

Coco Gauff’s quest for victory

Gauff reacts after her win



Gauff, currently the 6th seed, is the third youngest woman to reach two Grand Slam finals. The protege is also the youngest American woman to reach the finals since Serena Williams did in 1999.

This Saturday at the finals, Gauff, who has stayed grounded thanks to her family, will take on Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka, who will ascend to the number 1 ranking on Monday, regardless of the outcome of the US Open final.

Whoever wins the title will also take home the official trophy from Tiffany & Co. The company extended its partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), marking 37 years of Tiffany crafting all tournament trophies, including the keepsake trophies presented to winners.

As a new twist, this year Tiffany & Co. will engrave the keepsake trophies with the winners’ names on-site, ensuring they are immediately prepared for the champions, per National Jeweler.