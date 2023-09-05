Coco Gauff’s siblings: A supporting cast in her rising stardom

Cori Dionne “Coco” Gauff has become a household name in professional tennis, captivating audiences with her exceptional talent and remarkable achievements at 18. Her journey to stardom began in earnest when she defeated none other than Venus Williams in the opening round of the 2019 Wimbledon.

But the Gauff family is a treasure trove of sporting skills, with Coco’s parents, Corey and Candi, also having their athletic accomplishments. However, the spotlight isn’t solely on Coco, as she has two younger brothers, Cody and Cameron, who are discovering their paths to success.

©GettyImages



Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates a point against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their Women’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Meet Codey Gauff, The Middle Child with a Passion for Baseball

Codey Gauff, the middle child of the Gauff family at 14 years old, may be less in the public eye than his sister Coco, but he’s already showcasing his sporting talents. While information about his interests and hobbies may be limited, Codey was spotted displaying his skills as a baseball pitcher, revealing his passion for America’s favorite pastime. It’s clear that athleticism runs deep within the Gauff family, and Codey is no exception.

Cameron Gauff: The Youngest Star on the Rise

Cameron Gauff is the youngest member of the Gauff clan. However, his age is no barrier to his determination to follow in his sister Coco’s footsteps and become a professional athlete in his own right. One notable moment of sibling collaboration was when Cameron assisted his sister in designing a pair of sneakers for Coco Gauff’s shoe line. This creative endeavor not only demonstrates Cameron’s artistic side but also highlights the strong bond he shares with his sister.

Cameron’s Creative Contribution: Designing Coco’s Latest Sneakers

Cameron Gauff was crucial in designing Coco’s latest shoe, the “Coco CG1” in the New Balance line. This performance tennis shoe for kids reflects Cameron’s creativity and symbolizes his special bond with his older sister.

The Role of Siblings in Coco’s Success

Coco Gauff has often spoken about her brothers‘ influence on her burgeoning career. As the eldest sibling, she has shouldered the responsibility of being a role model and mentor to Codey and Cameron.

This experience has undoubtedly shaped her maturity and the mental fortitude she displays on the tennis court. During a press conference before participating in the Qatar Open, Coco reflected on her role within her family, saying, “I’m the oldest of three siblings. Maybe that has something to play with it. I don’t know. I feel like I have learned a lot quickly.”

The Gauff family is full of both competitive spirit and support for one another. Although Coco is a tennis superstar, her brothers Codey and Cameron are also finding success in sports and creative pursuits.