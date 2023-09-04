US Open 2023: Where and how to watch the Grand Slam tennis tournament

The US Open is underway, and on Sunday, September 10th, we will find out which tennis professionals are taking home the five championship titles. If you’re a die-hard tennis fan or just starting to get your beak wet with the sport, this year’s Grand Slam is one you don’t want to miss. Held annually in Queens, New York, if you’re wondering how to watch the event, we’ve got you covered so you don’t miss any of the remaining games. From TV channels to online streams, here are the best ways to catch every serve, volley, and rally at Flushing Meadows.

1. Television Broadcast: The US Open is broadcast exclusively on ESPN. Check your local listings to find the specific channels and schedules for the tournament.

2. Online Streaming: You can watch the US Open online through various streaming services. In the United States, the easiest way to stream the US Open is with ESPN+, which will broadcast every single match of the tournament. ESPN+ costs $9.99/month, so if you sign up just for the US Open, you can watch the rest of the tournament for $9.99 and then cancel the service. Other options are Sling Orange (up to $20 the first month) / Fubo TV (7-day free trial) or $75 a month/ and Sky Sports, which is about $34/month. Internationally, you can access FREE live streams via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days).

3. In-person: There are still tickets available to watch the tournament on the US Open website. If you’re in New York or have money for a quick vacation, there are day and evening session tickets available with reserved seats at the various stadiums on a first-come, first-served basis.

Times: Daily from 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CET / 1 a.m. AEST

Related Video: Taylor Swift makes history with 100 million monthly Spotify listeners: Bad Bunny takes third place Loading the player...