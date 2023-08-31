Carlos Alcaraz says Rafael Nadal inspired his US Open sleeveless shirt

Carlos Alcaraz has his mind set on winning this year’s US Open and defending his men’s title, and he’s turning to one of the greatest tennis players for inspiration. On Tuesday, the athlete competed against Dominik Koepfer, and his sleeveless shirt caught people’s attention.

©GettyImages



Carlos wore a colorful and fun sleeveless look for Day 2 of the competition

Sponsored by Nike, Alcaraz wore an elastic sleeveless white top with abstract colorful designs in the middle to defeat Koepfer, who resigned with a rolled left ankle just six points into the match.

At the press conference, Alcaraz was asked about his sleeveless look, and he revealed he was channeling his fellow Spaniard, Rafael Nadal, at the New York Major. “Honestly,” he admitted, “I was thinking about Rafa.” “He won that US Open, right?” he continued.

©GettyImages



Rafa and his sleeveless look took home the victory in 2019

Nadal, who launched a new perfume with his wife, has popularized the look, and his most recent US Open win was in 2019 when he defeated Daniel Medvedev in the final, wearing an all-black sleeveless shirt, and a purple Nike headband.

“I love to wear that sometimes in some specific tournaments. Here in the US Open ... This year it’s a good, good outfit, so I love it,” the 20-year-old added.

Just like Nadal, who is currently taking time away from tennis as he heals from an injury, Alcaraz has shown his sportsmanship and kindness. After Koepfer resigned due to his injury with the score at 6-2, 3-2 in Alcaraz’s favor, he showed sympathy. “It was a shame for him in the first game, he got injured with the ankle. Obviously, that’s not the best way to get through to another round.”

Alcarez, ready to defeat his title

©GettyImages



Carlos with the winners trophy 2022



Alcarez became the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history to with the US Open at 19 years old in 2022. The $60M prize pool was the largest in US Open history, and he’s ready to do it again.

As noted by Sportskeeda, if he wins for a second consecutive year he will become the first player to successfully defend the men’s title since Roger Federer had five consecutive victories between 2004 and 2008.

Last year Alcaraz celebrated his win by getting a tattoo, with the date, “11.09.22” above his elbow, and he told PEOPLE, he would probably do the same this year if he wins, saying it’s the “best” way to celebrate.

That and family time, “For me, the best thing to do after a good victory is just to spend time at home with your family, friends that you are not usually with during the year,” he told the outlet.

Tomorrow, August 31, the young tennis protege faces South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. If he wins, he will be on course to meet Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. The rematch would follow their five-hour clash at Flushing Meadows last year, where Alcaraez took home the championship.