Meet Maribel Nadal: Rafael Nadal’s supportive sister and rising fashion star

There are moments when a sibling’s unwavering support and talents shine through. Maribel Nadal, the younger sister of renowned tennis champion Rafael Nadal, is a prime example of this phenomenon. With a mere two-year age gap between them — Rafael at 37 and Maribel at 35 — their close relationship has been a source of strength and laid the foundation for Maribel’s impressive rise in fashion.

Described as discreet and reserved, Maribel Nadal has always stood by her brother’s side on and off the tennis court. Her support for Rafael is evident in her consistent presence in the stands during his matches, a quiet yet powerful demonstration of solidarity.

©GettyImages



Maribel Nadal attends the ‘Ona Carbonell: Empezar De Nuevo’ premiere at Capitol Cinema on March 01, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

This supportive dynamic has not only solidified their sibling bond but has also given Maribel a unique insight into the world of professional sports.

The Nadal siblings‘ connection has always been remarkable, and their minimal age difference has undoubtedly played a role in their close companionship.

From childhood adventures to the challenges of adulthood, Maribel and Rafael have created a treasure trove of shared memories that further cement their unbreakable bond.

Beyond her role as a supportive sister, Maribel Nadal has carved a path for herself. Her involvement in Rafael’s foundation showcases her commitment to positively impacting the world. However, her recent foray into the fashion industry has been turning heads and garnering attention.

Maribel Nadal’s debut in the fashion world is nothing short of remarkable. With the launch of her men’s clothing brand, Crabs Company, she has captured the essence of her cherished homeland, Mallorca. The inspiration drawn from this beautiful island is evident in her designs, which seamlessly blend contemporary style with a touch of Mediterranean flair. The brand’s name reflects her connection to the sea and the coastal landscapes that have played a significant role in her life.

The launch of Crabs Company marks a new chapter in Maribel Nadal’s journey, one where she steps into her spotlight. The fashion industry is notorious for its competitive nature, but Maribel’s dedication, creative vision, and the inherent determination she shares with her brother will propel her brand to success.