Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Perello launch new perfumes

Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello have developed their own signature scents. The married couple, who recently had their first son, collaborated with the brand Henry Jacques to develop their fragrances. This collection is called in “In All Intimacy,” with Perello discussing its origins and relationship with perfume.

©GettyImages



Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello

In an interview with L’Officiel, Perello discussed her personal inspiration for her perfume, which is called Maria Perello. “I really wanted to create a fragrance that smells of happiness—my main inspiration was my happy memories. It is light but memorable, fresh yet sophisticated, soft but strong enough to last the entire day without being too overpowering. Delicate yet mighty. I also wanted it to give a sense of elegance and youthfulness,” she said.

In the case of Nadal, he began the journey like her, wanting a single perfume. He then releasized he needed two fragrances to reflect his personality. “Both fragrances perfectly correspond to his lifestyle. Rafael Nadal No. 1 is fresh, light, and ideal for when he is playing. No. 2 is slightly bolder and zestier; he likes to wear it off the court,” she said.

All frangrances have inspirations from their origins, including the Mediterranean and Mallorca. Perello claims it’s the first fragrance that actually feels like herself. “I was never completely satisfied with the ones I wore in the past, as I felt like they didn’t fully reflect me. This is why I am very happy to now have my own bespoke Henry Jacques perfume.”

©GettyImages



Rafael Nadal watching tennis matches in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal’s unseen role in the US Open

While Nadal is currently recovering from an injury and taking his time before he returns to official competitions, his influence could be felt in the US Open. Earlier this month, Nadal helped Sebastian Yatra prepare for his US Open debut, where Yatra joined Carlos Alcaraz in a friendly match against Jimmy Butler and Frances Tiafoe. Nadal’s training paid off, with Alcaraz and Yatra winning the match.

