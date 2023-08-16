Sebastian Yatra joins Rafa Nadal for practice ahead of his US Open debut

Sebastian Yatra is kicking off the US Open by performing some of his greatest hits for a crowd of tennis lovers. While that’s within his wheelhouse, he’ll also be playing Carlos Alcaraz, and has recruited some help from Rafa Nadal to get the job done.

The video was shared by Yatra, who recorded a Facetime call between himself and Nadal. “Rafa! I have a problem,” he says the minute Nadal picks up the phone. “It seems I was called to play in the US Open, an exhibition game with Alcaraz and other top players. I’ve got no idea about tennis. I don’t know what to do,” he says.

Nadal then invites him to Mallorca to come train at his school, The Rafa Nadal Academy. “That’s what I needed!” says Yatra with excitement. Yatra then heads off to Mallorca, carrying his tennis equipment and looking like a professional player. “I arrived as fast as I could to officially start training for the US Open.” he said. He then trains alongside a coach, with Nadal joining in to greet him and share some tips of his own, including a fashion makeover.

The two then train and play together, with Nadal laughing at some of Yatra’s attempts. After a great serve, Nadal says, “Spectacular. Leave with this one, Sebas.”

Afterwards, Yatra shared a photo of himself and Nadal shaking hands over the tennis net. He captioned it “I’m going to frame this picture and tell my kids that I won.”

Yatra’s US Open appearance

Yatra will be the headliner for “Sounds Of The Open Presented By Chase,” a free concert that kicks off the tournament on August 22nd.

He’ll play against Carlos Alcaraz the following day, with tickets available for sale on Ticketmaster. All proceeds will go to Ukraine’s Crisis Relief Fund.