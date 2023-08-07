Rafa Nadal shares photos of Greek summer and takes selfies with fans

Rafael Nadal has been enjoying some much needed rest. Over the course of the month, he’s been sharing updates about his vacation to Greece, one of the first he’s taken with his wife Mery Perelló and their son, Rafael.

In a new Instagram post, Nadal shared a photo of himself riding a quad. In it he smiles at the camera as he wears a light blue shirt with matching trunks and a red helmet. “Vacaciones,” he captioned the post. One of his previous post showed him, his wife, and their son looking on at a stunning view of the Greek islands and its famous crystaline waters.

Numerous fans have spotted Nadal and his family on vacation, often approaching him for some images. A fan account shared some of Rafa’s actions on vacation, capturing some photos with fans and an adorable image of Rafa and Mery holding hands as they take in their surroundings.

A news outlet in Greece shared the news, claiming that Nadal was incredibly approachable and niceto all fans. “He didn’t refuse to take a picture with anyone who asked him to, even if he was in the supermarket!”

Rafa in Greece #RafaelNadal𓃵



“And despite the fact that the 37-year-old Spaniard is a huge figure in world sport, he is very approachable. He didn't refuse to take a picture with anyone who asked him to, even if he was in the supermarket!”https://t.co/d9QBYQFgorpic.twitter.com/jZZ3MSZMgY — Sunny (@rafancoreana) August 3, 2023

Earlier this month, Nadal celebrated the win of his fellow Spanish tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Novak Djokovic on the Wimbledon final. “Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz. You’ve given us a great joy today and I’m sure our Spanish tennis pioneer Malona Santana has cheered you on to welcome you as another Wimbledon member, a group you’re joining today. I send you a big hug. Enjoy this moment!” he wrote.

