Carlos Alcaraz invites Sebastian Yatra to kick off US Open

The US Open is right around the corner. Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest number 1 tennis player in the world, figured that a good way to kick things off would be to invite his friend Sebastian Yatra, welcoming fans to the tournament that’s hosted in New York on a yearly basis.

©GettyImages



Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon

Alcaraz’s invitation was cleverly staged between himself and Yatra, with their exchange being recorded on a FaceTime call.“Carlos Alcaraz is calling me,” said Yatra in Spanish to the camera. “What does he want?”

“I’m calling to say that you should come to the Fan Week at the US Open and sing something,” said Alcaraz. “To sing?” asked Yatra. “Yes, to sing Vagabundo!” Yatra laughed and said that he’d noticed that Alcaraz had liked the song. Alcaraz also invited him to play a tennis match right before the tournament kicked off, which left Yatra stumped. “I don’t play tennis. Just kidding, I do play tennis very well.”

Yatra agreed but told Alcaraz that he must sing with him, at least a little bit. “What am I gonna do? I don’t know how to play tennis,” said Yatra to the camera. “What did I get involved in?”

Yatra’s concert is free and will be hosted at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, on August 25th. Tickets must be downloaded on Ticketmaster, which will start to provide them on a first come first serve basis at 1 pm on August 7th.

“Sounds of the Open presented by Chase is one of the key nightly anchor events of US Open Fan Week, which boasts a host of activities and free access to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Tuesday, August 22, through Sunday August 27,” explains the press release. Yatra will be joined by DJ Citizen Kane and is expected to come onstage at 8 pm.