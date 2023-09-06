Tennis superstar Coco Gauff is making headlines as she is one match away from potentially winning her first career singles final at the US Open. At 19 years old, she is becoming one of Tennis’s brightest stars and is the first teen to reach the semifinals of the prestigious tournament since Serena Williams.

In a recent interview, Gauff revealed her passion for fashion and personal style off the court. She confessed her love for shopping in the Big Apple, saying, “I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se.”

It’s not surprising that Gauff is already stepping into the scene. Last year, she was featured in American Eagle’s Spring Members Always campaign, and this year, she’s collaborating with Aimé Leon Dore and footwear brand New Balance for a collection that blends sports and style, effortlessly transitioning fashion from the court, to the world of street fashion. ﻿This budding icon isn’t just destined for tennis greatness; there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more of her in the fashion world.

Scrolll below to see our favorite off the court styles from the American tennis player.