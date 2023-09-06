Meet Coco Gauff’s coaches Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert: ‘I feel like I have improved’

Coco Gauff is on her way to success. The 19-year-old athlete has proved that she has what it takes to become a total tennis star. After discovering her passion for tennis from a very young age, Coco has had multiple coaches, however, she is currently being supported by Pere Riba, a former Spanish player with incredible achievements in his career, including reaching World No. 65 in singles.

The young player is also in good hands with renowned coach Brad Gilbert, who joined her team as a consultant alongside Pere. The former tennis star won 20 singles titles and reached World No. 4 in singles, apart from winning at the 1998 Olympics and the 1981 Maccabiah Games.

©GettyImages



Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba

Back in April Coco shared her thoughts about working with Brad, revealing that she feels she has a solid team. “He’s someone that I want to continue with,” she explained. “I feel stable. I feel like I have improved. I don’t know, in this match, I feel like I have improved a lot since Wimbledon.”

Pere has also shared his experience working closely with Coco during an interview with Tennis “It’s amazing the potential that she has. It’s like she’s in the top of the rankings but still has a big margin to improve many things,” he said to the publication, adding that apart from being an incredible player she is a great person.

“I understand why the people love Coco Gauff,” he declared. “It is not only because she is an amazing tennis player. She’s also an amazing, amazing person,” Pere added, “the education, the manners, how she treats people, the way that she finishes the practice. She is taking care of the things.“