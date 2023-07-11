Naomi Osaka gives birth! The tennis star and rapper Cordae welcome their first child

Naomi Osaka has a bundle of joy to call her own. After announcing her pregnancy on January 11, 2022, she welcomed a baby girl into the world with her boyfriend Cordae, per People.



The outlet did not note what day the four-time Grand Slam singles champion gave birth, but it happened in Los Angeles. “They are doing well,” a source told the outlet of Osaka and the newborn.

As for what the couple will name their baby, the tennis champion previously told outlet, the name is going to be more unique than traditional.

It’s the first child for the couple, who began dating in 2019. Their first date was at a Los Angeles Clippers game, and he told HOT 97 he had no idea Osaka was a tennis star.

He’s been a supportive person in her career, and she said he helped her win the 2020 US Open. When her father couldn’t make it to the competition, the Grammy nominated artist flew out to support her, “I feel like he actually really helped me win just, like, keeping up the motivation,” she said.





With her pregnancy, Osaka missed the entire 2023 season. But she plans on coming back to the court soon. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she wrote in the caption of her announcement.





She wrote in a screenshot with the announcement, “One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom.’” Osaka also wrote she would be competing at the Australian Open in 2024.

The 2024 Australian Open will take place January 15-28 in Melbourne so the new mom will likely be training again soon. It’s about the same timeline as Serena Williams.

After giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1, 2017, Williams made her official comeback at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March 2018.

She reached the third round in the tournament but lost to her sister, Venus Williams.