Kris Jenner is anxiously waiting for her ‘lucky number 13’ grandchild

Kris Jenner is overjoyed about the upcoming arrival of her 13th grandchild. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 67, expressed her elation at the news that her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and her husband, Travis Barker, are expecting a baby boy in a heartwarming post on Instagram last Sunday.

In a video that Kourtney and Travis shared on Instagram, they revealed the gender of their baby. Jenner posted the same video on her Instagram and announced that the little one would be “lucky number 13” among her grandchildren.

“I am thrilled to meet this gorgeous new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!! Congratulations Travis and Kourt!! #repost @travisbarker @kourtneykardash,” she captioned the clip.

In the video, the expectant parents sit on a stage outside, with Kourtney on Travis’s lap at a drum kit. “Is our pyro guy ready?” the Blink-182 drummer asked his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned...,” the mom-to-be replied.

Kourtney’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, then shouted, “Let’s get the party started — we’re all excited!” Shortly after, Travis began a drumroll, kissed his wife, and hit the drums as a burst of blue streamers shot up, confirming that the couple was having a boy.

©GettyImages



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 13, Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10. Jenner’s new grandson completes the list of 13 grandchildren, including daughter Kim Kardashian’s four children — North, 10; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4.

Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 6; Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. Khloé’s son Tatum and daughter True, 5.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy to the world on June 16 during her husband’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The reality tv personality and businesswoman held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Her announcement was inspired by Blink-182’s video for “All The Small Things.”