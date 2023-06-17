Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy at Blink-182 concert! First child with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing the good news! The 44-year-old reality star has made a major announcement, revealing that she is expecting a new baby with Travis Barker during Blink-182’s latest concert in Los Angeles.

The mother of two was seen holding a sign while the band was performing on stage. “Travis I’m Pregnant!” the sign read, showing Kourtney jumping in excitement with the rest of the audience, making a reference to the band’s 1999 music video ‘All The Small Things.’

The famous Kardashian sister has been accompanying the 47-year-old drummer during his tour and chose the perfect moment to share the exciting news with her husband, as fans of the couple know that they have been eagerly waiting to expand their family.

Back in May, a close source to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that despite having struggled with IVF at first, both Kourtney and Travis still wanted to continue their journey and would not give up, voicing their desire to have a baby together.

“Kourtney and Travis have wanted to have a baby since day one and she got pregnant so easily with the other three [sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 10, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick]. I think she didn’t even think about it this time,” the publication shared. “But since they had it in their mind that the most romantic thing they can do is have a baby together, even when it got tough they never wavered.”

“A little IVF body,” Kourtney shared on Instagram Stories recently. She had previously shared her experience with IVF. “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body,” she said to WSJ Magazine in 2022.