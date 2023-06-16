Kim Kardashian’s sweet birthday gift to North West: $1,250 Dior jewelry

Kim Kardashian had the best time with her 10-year-old daughter North West at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The mother-daughter duo went on a shopping spree and got some sweet jewelry pieces, just in time for North’s birthday.

The reality star posted all about their outing in Los Angeles, attending the pop-up event ‘Diorivera’ organized by Dior. Kim and North showed off their new matching J’Adior friendship bracelets, featuring the brand’s logo. North took her time looking at the rest of the jewelry on display, and choose a pearl choker, before putting her attention on a purple Dior handbag.

The bracelet and the necklace are worth $1,250, and it’s unclear if the pair ended up buying the handbag, which costs $6,100. North celebrated her birthday with all her closest friends, by organizing an all-pink pajama party with her friend Eva at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kim hosted the event and also wore pink pajamas, enjoying delicious treats and their own signature mocktails. The group can be seen arriving to the hotel with Kim and Kourtney, singing along to Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit song ‘Calm Down.’

The proud mom posted two selfies on Instagram to commemorate North’s birthday. “My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever,” she wrote.