Kim Kardashian and North West tutorial on how to achieve a polished slicked-back ponytail

If you didn’t think a 9-year-old could influence your beauty routine, think again. With more than 9.4 million views, it’s clear North West is giving her followers the content they want to see – a look into her hair routine with some help from her mom, Kim Kardashian.
In their recent TikTok video, North transforms her morning bedhead into the perfectly polished slicked-back ponytail with a bit of help of seven different hair products, including the cult-favorite, award-winning UNITE 7SECONDS Detangler, Bed Head sprays, and the Schwarzkopf göt2b Ultra Glued Styling Gel.
The styling starts with Kim spritzing her daughter’s hair with water, preceding the detangle with UNITE 7SECONDS Detangler. The lightweight, leave-in spray not only instantly detangles and makes brushing a breeze (a must-have for any parent dealing with post-pool snarls this summer), but it also strengthens and repairs, thanks to its protein-based formula, plus locks in color, eliminates frizz, adds shine, and protects from UV and thermal damage. The good-for-the-whole-family hair product is also paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.
Then West parted her hair down the middle with a rat tail comb. After that, her mom applies Bed Head After Party Super Smoothing Cream to North and then proceeds to oil West’s scalp.
While lipsyncing a modified version of “Maria Maria,” the pair applied several helpings of Got 2B Glued Spiking Gel — they used the original and Ultra Glued.
And all done.
Give North’s hair routine a try for yourself!
@kimandnorth
hair time♬ original sound - <3