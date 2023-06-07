If you didn’t think a 9-year-old could influence your beauty routine, think again. With more than 9.4 million views, it’s clear North West is giving her followers the content they want to see – a look into her hair routine with some help from her mom, Kim Kardashian.

In their recent TikTok video, North transforms her morning bedhead into the perfectly polished slicked-back ponytail with a bit of help of seven different hair products, including the cult-favorite, award-winning UNITE 7SECONDS Detangler, Bed Head sprays, and the Schwarzkopf göt2b Ultra Glued Styling Gel.

Kim Kardashian and North West tutorial on how to achieve a polished slicked-back ponytail

The styling starts with Kim spritzing her daughter’s hair with water, preceding the detangle with UNITE 7SECONDS Detangler. The lightweight, leave-in spray not only instantly detangles and makes brushing a breeze (a must-have for any parent dealing with post-pool snarls this summer), but it also strengthens and repairs, thanks to its protein-based formula, plus locks in color, eliminates frizz, adds shine, and protects from UV and thermal damage. The good-for-the-whole-family hair product is also paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Then West parted her hair down the middle with a rat tail comb. After that, her mom applies Bed Head After Party Super Smoothing Cream to North and then proceeds to oil West’s scalp.

While lipsyncing a modified version of “Maria Maria,” the pair applied several helpings of Got 2B Glued Spiking Gel — they used the original and Ultra Glued.

And all done.

Give North’s hair routine a try for yourself!