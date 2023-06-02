In the summer’s scorching heat, it’s common for your hair to become a perpetual source of discomfort. However, you can certainly beat the heat and stay cool by opting for braided hairstyles that prevent your hair from sticking to your skin and add an element of style to your overall look.

To help you out, we have gathered some fantastic braided hairstyle ideas that are easy to do and will keep you looking chic throughout the season.

©Getty Images



Lexi Underwood and North West

Moreover, we’ve also included instructions on how to achieve these styles using top-notch hair products from Eco Style and Goody. It’s worth mentioning that the brand has become a popular choice among celebrities, including Nick Jonas, Lexi Underwood, and North West, owing to their versatile styling gels and edge stylers that can be used to create an array of braids, ranging from French braids to cornrows.

Easy braided hairstyles to beat the Summer heat

The Braids

Step 1: Part hair into four sections

Step 2: Using egde control slick edges into braids

Step 3: Repeat braids as desired

The Braid Down

Step 1: Wet Hair

Step 2: Use the Goody Boar Edge Control Brush to create a center part.

Step 3: Section hair

Step 4: Apply edge styler of choice!

Step 5: Braid each section

Step 6: Secure ends with Goody Ouchless Forever Polybands

Step 7: Smooth edges with the ECO STYLE Edge Styler Krystal with Pineapple and Coconut

The French Braid

Step 1: Part hair and secure one side with the Goody Ouchless Comfortable Hold Scrunchies and wet other side of hair.

Step 2: Apply ECO STYLE Krystal Styling Gel.

Step 3: Brush out and smooth hair with the Goody Total Texture Smoothing Brush.

Step 4: Take a small piece of hair from the top and start braiding down.

Step 6: Lastly style the edges using the Goody Total Texture Double Sided Edge Hair Brush and ECO Style Krystal Styling Gel.