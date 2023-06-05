Becca Nilsson shares her fool-proof guide to air drying

Air drying your hair may sound self-explanatory, but believe it or not, mastering the perfect heatless mane has many do’s and don’ts. From how you brush your hair post-shower and what type of towel you use to dry it to the order you apply your products and knowing your hair type, these are all factors that come into play when finding the proper air drying routine.

With summer right around the corner, there’s no better time to put down the hot tools and learn how to air-dry your hair like a pro. To help, pro stylist and Director of Artist Education of Blo Blow Dry Bar, Becca Nilsson, has shared with HOLA! USA her fool-proof guide to air drying, including her top do’s and don’ts, product recommendations for different hair types, the benefits of putting down hot tools, and a beginning-friendly routine to try this season.

Let’s start with the basics

Air drying may sound as easy as jumping out of the shower and letting your hair naturally do its thing, but if you’ve tried this, you know the results are hardly in your favor.

Before you try air drying the next time you wash, keep Becca’s do’s and don’ts in mind to achieve optimal results sans unwanted frizz and damage.

Do’s of Air Drying

Before air drying your hair, ensure you get any excess moisture out so your hair is not dripping.

Always use a microfiber towel and avoid rubbing your hair dry as this will cause frizz.

Use a leave-in conditioner or oil so your hair is moisturized and protected while it dries.

After applying your product, be sure to brush your hair out to avoid it drying tangled.

If you want to enhance any natural wave or curl, use a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer.

Don’ts of Air Drying

Never brush or comb your hair vigorously when it’s dry, as this can cause breakage and damage to your hair.

Don’t twist or wring your hair to remove excess water, as this can also cause breakage and damage.

Avoid going to bed with wet hair, as this can lead to tangles and unwanted bacteria growing on the scalp. Use a diffuser before bed if you need your hair to dry naturally quickly.

Don’t apply too much product to your hair, as this can weigh it down and cause it to look greasy or limp once it’s dry.

Now to the specifics – hair types and products

Like most things, one size doesn’t fit all. Everyone’s hair has different needs, whether you have fine, flat hair or thick, unruly hair. While naturally wavy hair has a slight advantage, achieving the perfect air-dried mane is possible for all hair types when using the right products.

“Wavy or curly hair is usually better for air drying because it can help enhance the natural shape and texture of the curls or waves; however, if your hair is very thick, it may take longer to air dry,” says Becca. “UNITE has a great collection of products designed for air drying different hair types that I love.”

“I love BEACH Day because its formula contains natural sea salt that helps to hold your style and natural waves when air drying,” says Becca. UNITE’s specially formulated texturizing spray can be applied to wet or dry hair. “BOING Defining Curl Cream is also great for someone with curly hair as this helps to enhance, moisturize, and product curls when air drying without the hair being weighed down or looking greasy,” the expert adds.

Becca recommends the best-selling and award-winning 7SECONDS Detangler if your hair is finer. “This product is great because it helps to moisturize and condition the hair without weighing it down,” she says. This protein-based leave-in conditioner instantly detangles, repairs, and locks in color, provides thermal and UV protection, seals the cuticle, adds shine, and smooths frizz.

In a recent interview with Page Six, actress and professional dancer Julianne Hough revealed that when it comes to nailing her classic waves, she also relies on the healthy hair hero, 7SECONDS Detangler, explaining that she’s “a really, really big fan of [this line]. I can air-dry my hair if I put this in, and it has this perfect texture. It’s still soft, and it doesn’t get frizzy.”

Not only can air drying your hair save time in your get-ready routine but there are also some significant hair health benefits. “One of the main benefits to air drying your hair is minimizing heat damage,” says Becca. “Using heat styling tools often, such as straighteners and curling irons, can cause damage to your hair over time. Air drying your hair eliminates the need for heat styling tools, helping to reduce heat damage. Air drying your hair can also promote your natural texture. Air drying allows your hair to dry naturally. Therefore, it enhances your hair’s natural texture and shape.”

Are you thinking of air-drying your hair more this summer? Keep reading for Becca’s easy-to-follow, beginner-friendly routine below.

Ensure your hair is thoroughly washed and clean. Gently blot your hair with a microfiber towel. Spray 7SECONDS Detangler throughout to protect your hair before you detangle. Detangle your hair from the ends, working your way up into the roots. After your hair is detangled, apply your favorite wave/curl-enhancing product based on your hair type. My favorites are BEACH Day for fine to medium hair and BOING Defining Curl Cream for medium to thick hair. Let your hair air dry, and try not to touch it throughout the day to avoid causing frizz.